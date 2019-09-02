Cavalry FC’s offence is sputtering no more after exploding for eight goals in an 8-0 rout of Valour FC in Winnipeg on Labour Day afternoon.

The lopsided victory allowed the Cavalry to establish league records for margin of victory and goals by a visiting team.

Jordan Brown, Julian Busher and Oliver Minatel all chipped in with a pair of goals, and Nico Pasquotti and Nikolas Ledgerwood added singles, as the Cavalry moved three ahead of Hamilton’s Forge for first place in the league.

It also was a great day for a group of Cavalry fans who call themselves Prideraiser. They were donating money for every Cavalry goal to Calgary Outlink, and with the eight goal outburst Monday, they ended the campaign having raised $1766.40.