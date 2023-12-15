Cavalry FC to shift February Champions Cup game to Vancouver Island to escape cold

Cavalry FC is moving its first-round CONCACAF Champions Cup game in February to Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C., to escape the Alberta cold.

The Calgary-based team, which qualified for CONCACAF's elite club championship by finishing first in the Canadian Premier League regular season, hosts MLS side Orlando City SC in the opening round of the 27-team CONCACAF competition.

Starlight Stadium, which has a capacity of some 6,000, is home to the CPL's Pacific FC.

Hamilton's Forge FC, the reigning CPL champion, was drawn Wednesday against Mexico's Chivas Guadalajara while the Vancouver Whitecaps will face Mexico's Tigres UANL.

Forge plans to play its home half of the two-legged first-round series at Tim Hortons Field. CONCACAF has yet to announce exact dates for the matches.