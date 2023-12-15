CALGARY
Calgary

    • Cavalry FC to shift February Champions Cup game to Vancouver Island to escape cold

    Cavalry FC forward Myer Bevan (left) fights for the ball with Forge FC defender Manjrekar James (5) during first half Canadian Premier League finals soccer action in Hamilton on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn Cavalry FC forward Myer Bevan (left) fights for the ball with Forge FC defender Manjrekar James (5) during first half Canadian Premier League finals soccer action in Hamilton on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

    Cavalry FC is moving its first-round CONCACAF Champions Cup game in February to Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C., to escape the Alberta cold.

    The Calgary-based team, which qualified for CONCACAF's elite club championship by finishing first in the Canadian Premier League regular season, hosts MLS side Orlando City SC in the opening round of the 27-team CONCACAF competition.

    Starlight Stadium, which has a capacity of some 6,000, is home to the CPL's Pacific FC.

    Hamilton's Forge FC, the reigning CPL champion, was drawn Wednesday against Mexico's Chivas Guadalajara while the Vancouver Whitecaps will face Mexico's Tigres UANL.

    Forge plans to play its home half of the two-legged first-round series at Tim Hortons Field. CONCACAF has yet to announce exact dates for the matches.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    TREND LINE

    TREND LINE Conservatives still 'comfortably' in majority territory: Nanos seat projections

    Support for the Conservatives has trended sharply up since the summer and if an election took place today, they’d win at least 166 seats compared to the Liberals' 53 -- with tight races in 76 seats that are too close to call right now -- according to latest monthly seat projections by Nanos Research.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News