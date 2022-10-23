Cavalry hope to forge ahead to CPL final

Cavalry FC coach Tommy Wheeldon's believes his team can be road warriors Sunday.

The Cavalry take on Forge FC at Tim Horton's Field Sunday at 3 p.m. MST, in the second game of the Canadian Premier League semi-final.

The semifinals will be decided on aggregate, with the away goals rule not in effect. The teams will go directly to a penalty shootout to determine a winner if the series finishes tied on aggregate.

The teams played to 1-1 draw last week in Calgary, in the first game.

Cavalry coach Tommy Wheeldon Jr. meanwhile, reports a healthy squad ahead of his trip to Hamilton. And he is confident his team can take Forge down.

"Don't get me wrong. They're a terrific side," he said. "They're very well-coached. They've got some valuable players. But they're also vulnerable at times. And I don't think they've had as good a home record as they would have once liked. So it's not the fortress that people make it out to be."

"They've had some big-game experiences in the past. But the past is the past," he added. "So for us, we see it as an opportunity to go there and just be our true selves. We feel we've got enough in the tank to get the result to push us through."

The championship game will be played either Oct. 29 or 30 at the home of the highest remaining seed, with Ottawa, Forge and Cavalry all possible hosts. Fourth-seeded Pacific cannot host the final.

With files from The Canadian Press