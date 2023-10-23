Cavalry hopes to Forge win in Canadian Premier League final

It was a cool day on the pitch Monday morning as players from Cavalry FC were on the field to get in some training.

The cold, wet weather didn't seem to bother attacker Gareth Smith-Doyle, who was out there in shorts.

Smith-Doyle was born in Calgary but his family is from Yorkshire, England, and he says he was brought up embracing the cold.

"I don't really crack under the cold, I'd say. I was kind of pressured into wearing this (long-sleeved shirt) as well. I was going to wear a tee-shirt."

"That's just the way I was raised, you know, my dad is English, my whole family is English and that's just kind of how it is, the culture there."

VICTORY OVER PACIFIC PUT CAVALRY IN FINAL

Cavalry was in good spirits Monday after beating Pacific 2-1 in the elimination final.

Head coach Tommy Wheeldon Jr. says it was a great team effort.

"Yeah, it's good," he said.

"It's been too long, it's felt, and especially after such a terrific regular season.

"We're greedy now and we want to make sure we're in the conversation for doing the double (winning the regular season and playoffs). No club has done it and I just thought the way the boys played, you know, from start to finish, it was terrific."

REVENGE ON THEIR MINDS

Cavalry is making its second appearance in the league final and its first since 2019.

They'll pack their bags and leave for Hamilton on Wednesday to take on the hometown Forge in the championship game.

Forge beat Calgary in the one-two playoff game and midfielder Shamit Shome says payback is definitely on the players' minds.

"I mean, we've got to put our best foot forward," he said.

"We're definitely looking for redemption on this one. They had our number in the playoff game and playoffs in the past but I think this could be our year. We're a good special group and I think this could be our year to crack that."

HOPING FOR FIRST CHAMPIONSHIP

Forge is a team that gets the job done in the playoffs.

It's going for its fourth league title.

Meanwhile, Cavalry is still looking for its first.

"I think we just have to keep doing what we've been doing all season and focusing on ourselves," midfielder Ben Fisk said.

"They didn't beat us all season long until that playoff game. We know what to expect from them.

"They're obviously a great team with some great players, so we’ve got to give them respect -- the respect that they deserve -- but I think focus on ourselves and we'll take care of business."

Game time for Saturday's CPL Championship is 4 p.m.