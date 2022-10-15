Cavalry set to launch playoff run against Forge

The Cavalry FC are ready to kick off what they hope will be a playoff push to the Canadian Premiere League finals.

They're hosting the Forge FC Hamilton at Spruce Meadows in the first of a two-game semi-final Saturday.

Cavalry assistant coach Nick Ledgerwood told CTV Morning Live's Joelle Tomlinson Friday that the team is entering the playoffs on a high note.

"We're almost hitting a peak in our season, which is nice," Ledgerwood said. "We're coming off two victories, one against the Valour and the other against Pacific at home, so I think the mentality (of our team) is just peaking."

"We've got some healthy faces back on the squad to bolster it for us," he added, "and our whole line, there's been some excellent individual performances going into the playoffs."

The second game of the semi-final is next week in Hamilton, with the winner advancing to a one-game final against the winner of the Ottawa and Pacific game.

Ledgerwood said there's a competitive history between the Cavalry and Forge.

"It was us and the Forge in the league's first final and unfortunately we were on the losing end of that. So we have a little bit of revenge (motive) that we're going to take out on them," he added.

"The games that we've had against Forge have all been one-goal games so it's either been your 1-0, 1-1, 2-1 type of game where everybody stays in it until the end, and that's what's going to make this one so exciting."

Game time is 2 p.m.