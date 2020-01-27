CALGARY -- Lisa Davis has tendered her resignation as the Calgary Board of Education Trustee for Wards 6 & 7 due to "continued restrictions on my ability to fulfill my duties."

Today I submitted my resignation from the CBE Board of Trustees. Sunday night at 9:10 pm the Board passed a motion that is not in the best interests of CBE and is the last straw in preventing me from fulfilling my duties.Full statement at https://t.co/RHhzZyxG67 #ableg #WeAreCBE — Lisa Davis (@LisaDavisYYC) January 27, 2020

Davis says her decision followed the CBE Board of Trustees' passing of a motion to adopt undisclosed advice that was provided during an in-camera meeting Sunday evening.

"As the advice was given in-camera, I cannot speak specifically to the advice," said Davis in a statement released Monday morning. "However, this sort of record of verbal advice once again flies in the face of accepted democratic processes and true transparency. The Board may pass motions, but those motions must be spelled out in a public forum. The public has no idea of what direction the Board is taking given the vague wording of the motion and I have registered my objection to this.

"There is an ongoing governance and audit investigation into the CBE that was ordered by Minister LaGrange. It’s important that the review address the need for proper procedures which would shine a light on the decisions being made behind closed doors. No democratically elected body can be allowed to hide information that is inconvenient or uncomfortable for public disclosure. Accountability of elected officials, of any level, is only ensured though the greatest possible transparency and through true democratic debate in public."

Davis said she would submit her formal resignation in writing, as outlined in the Education Act, on Tuesday at the beginning of the board's next scheduled meeting.

"It has been an honor to have served as a trustee and regret I am now unable to fulfill the duties the public elected me to act upon and that I must resign," said Davis in her statement. "I remain personally committed to making public education better to serve all students."

Monday afternoon, the CBE Board of Trustees announced it had accepted Davis' resignation effective immediately.

"As a Board of Trustees, we represent, lead and serve the citizens of Calgary," said the Board of Trustees in a statement. " As an elected Board, we are comprised of seven individuals with diverse perspectives who come together with the common goal of supporting students and their success. Our responsibilities as a Board and Trustees is defined in the Education Act (section 33/34). We are confident that our current governance policies and procedures are fully compliant with legislation and strong governance practices.

The concerns expressed by Trustee Davis are not those of the Board. Through our policies, we strive to hold ourselves accountable to the principles of openness, transparency, and continuous improvement.

We look forward to moving on and working together to support students and public education in the City of Calgary. The Board of Trustees is committed to ensuring Wards 6 and 7 continue to be fully represented."

Davis was elected to the board in 2018. During her time as a CBE Trustee, Davis launched an unsuccessful attempt to secure the UCP nomination in Calgary-Bow ahead of the 2019 provincial election.