The Calgary Board of Education has approved a collective agreement with its maintenance and support workers.

The agreement between the CBE and CUPE Local 40 is retroactive to Sept. 1, 2017 and runs for three years, expiring on Aug. 31, 2020. It covers facility operators, cleaners and mechanics.

The agreement provides for zero per cent wage increases in 2017 through 2019 but allows for “a wage reopener” next year.

“Our CUPE members are valued members of our staff who provide essential services to the CBE,” said board chair Trina Hurdman in a statement.

“We are pleased to come to an agreement that is respectful to both employees and the Board’s current budget realities.”

The agreement also includes changes to maternity and parental leaves of absence, extended disability cost sharing, and technological change notifications.