CALGARY – The Calgary Board of Education (CBE) has announced it will be terminating the contracts of 300 temporary teachers as of Jan. 2, 2020.

Christoph Usih, chief superintendent of schools at the CBE, made the announcement Tuesday amid a $32 million dollar shortfall in provincial funding.

In a statement, Usih said that these teachers have received verbal notice and will received the official notice Wednesday. All 300 teachers will be placed on a substitute teacher roster on Jan. 3 and some will be considered for future temporary contracts.

"We are in the midst of making several decisions to cover our budget gap, and these will be communicated to staff and parents as soon as possible," Usih’s statement read. "We recognize this is a difficult time for staff. We will continue to support positive transitions and effective teaching and learning. Continuity of learning is important, and we are working to minimize disruption."

Speaking of continuity, the reductions in staff could mean that some students have a different teacher midway through the year or could be dispersed into other classes as a result.

The CBE is also reportedly dealing with an enrolment increase of 2,400 students, which is the equivalent of four large elementary schools.

As this is a mid-year cut, the board now has to act quickly to present a balanced budget the board of trustees before January 2020. In addition to the contract cuts, bus fees and class sizes could see an increase.

The education advocacy group, Support Our Students (SOS) has now organized a rally on Nov. 30 at the Westin Calgary Airport to show its support for public education.

The latest CBE cuts coincides with the University of Calgary announcing it would eliminate 250 positions after facing challenges from the recent province budget.