Calgary will be front and centre this weekend as the city hosts the Canadian Country Music Association Awards.

Artists from across the nation will be in cowtown to receive awards during the biggest night in country music, but Calgary could be taking home a big prize of its own.

"We have about 6,000 guests that will come to the city this weekend and they are expected to generate nine million dollars in activity," said Tourism Calgary CEO Cindy Ady. "It’s one of 98 events we throw every year and we throw off about 109 million dollars total, but this particular event demonstrates the cultural piece that Calgary has an what makes us so special.

A number of fun events are taking place this weekend to showcase national and local artists.

Studio Bell is hosting its CCMA Songwriters’ Series each afternoon from Friday to Sunday featuring performances from artists including Tenille Arts, Tim Hicks, The Reklaws and Jim Cuddy.

Local musicians are also expected to play at CTrain station and greet visitors at the arrival gate of the Calgary International Airport.

The CCMA award show, co-hosted by Billy Ray Cyrus and Dallas Green, goes 7 p.m. Sunday at the Scotiabank Sadddledome. It’s been 14 years since the CCMAs were last held in Calgary and this will mark the ninth time the city has hosted.