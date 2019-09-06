

What’s happening in Calgary this weekend? Here’s a list of local events taking place in and around the city...



Canadian Country Music Awards

Three days of concerts and programming kicks off Friday at Fan Village to celebrate the Canadian Country Music Awards, being handed out Sunday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Fan Village will be housed in the Cowboys Tent on 11th Avenue S.W. and more than 30 artists are slated to perform.

Being hosted by Billy Ray Cyrus and Dallas Smith, the gala CCMA award show begins Sunday at 7 p.m. at the Saddledome.

University of Calgary alumni weekend

The University of Calgary campus will be buzzing this weekend as it opens up to the community for Alumni Weekend.

The event runs from Sept. 5 to 8 and will feature a special conversation with Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Susanne Craig, a U of C alumna (BA’91, Hon. LLD’19) who started at the campus newspaper, the Gauntlet, and now writes for the New York Times.

Fall Harvest Sale

The Calgary Produce Marketing Association and Heritage Park Historical Village are hosting the 45th annual charity Fall Harvest Sale on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Visitors are encouraged to come early and bring a dolly or a wagon to stock up on fresh produce then stay and enjoy a full day at Heritage Park.

Funds raised will go towards the Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation, the Calgary Community Kitchen Program and the Heritage Park Society. Purchases are cash only and there are ATMs on site.

Regular Heritage Park admission rates apply. Annual Pass holders receive complimentary admission.

Honens Festival

The Honens Festival runs Thursday to Sunday as a grand celebration of piano and chamber music.

One of the country’s top classical music events, performances will happen at several venues around the city, including Knox United Church, Royal Canadian Legion No. 1, the Taylor Centre for the Performing Arts and Central Memorial Park.

Caribbean Heritage Sports Competition

The fifth annual Caribbean Heritage Sports Competition goes this weekend at the Calgary Rotary Challenger Park Society, 3688 48 Avenue N.E.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will include basketball, cricket, dominoes, netball, soccer, track and field, lime and spoon, and volleyball.

Chestermere Country Fair

The longest running annual event in the community goes Saturday in the 30th annual Chestermere Country Fair.

Featuring a pancake breakfast, gymkhana, farmer’s market, mutton busting and a kid’s zone, the event is open to all ages.

A parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Chestermere Middle School and proceed north along West Chestermere Drive, ending at the rec centre.

Stampeders visit Eskimos

The Calgary Stampeders face the Edmonton Eskimos on the road Saturday and Stamps fans can catch the action live as it will be broadcast starting at 5 p.m. on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN5.

