CALGARY -- Calgary police has released CCTV images of a suspect in a downtown stabbing being investigated as a homicide.

Investigators are also asking the driver of a vehicle who may have witnessed the attack to come forward.

The suspect is described as:

Indigenous;

Between 20 and 25 years old;

177 to 182 centimetres (5'10" to 6') tall, and;

Having a slim to medium build, with long, dark hair in braids.

He was wearing a grey T-shirt, red shorts, a baseball hat and tall dark socks with black and white Nike running shoes.

He was carrying two, dark-coloured bags, criss-crossed over his shoulders.

Officers are also searching for the driver of a vehicle, believed to be a potential witness to the altercation between the victim and the assailant.

"A red or burgundy SUV was stopped in the eastbound curb lane of Fifth Avenue at the intersection with Centre Street S.W., at 7:14 p.m., on Wednesday, June 30, 2021," read a release.

"We have information that the victim tripped and fell onto the back end of the SUV during the altercation with the suspect and we need to speak with the driver."

The victim was walking past James Short Park about 7 p.m. on June 30 when he heard an argument between a man and a woman. The victim intervened when he heard the woman tell the man to stop hitting her.

Police believe the suspect pulled out a knife and threatened the victim, who tried to run but tripped and fell into a vehicle.

That allowed the suspect to catch up to him and the victim was stabbed. He was rushed to hospital where he died on July 3.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.