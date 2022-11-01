CCTV photos released after violent group assault leaves woman unconscious

Calgary police have released photos of six people believed to have information about a group assault last month that left a woman unconscious and badly beaten.

The victim was found in the 100 block of Stephen Avenue S.W., in the downtown core, at around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

She was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police say the victim was walking with a friend when she became involved in an altercation with a passing group.

Police say there was a “severe assault on the victim by several individuals in the group."

"Officers are hoping to speak to the individuals to identify what role each may, or may not, have had in the altercation and subsequent assault.

On Tuesday, police also released CCTV images of two vehicles that are believed to be associated to the group.

Do you recognize these vehicles? Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward. Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of the individuals is asked to contact the Calgary police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.