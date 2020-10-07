Advertisement
CEMA Chief Tom Sampson to make 'important announcement'
Published Wednesday, October 7, 2020 12:21PM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, October 7, 2020 1:10PM MDT
CALGARY -- Calgary Emergency Management Agency Chief Tom Sampson has called a press conference for Wednesday afternoon where he will make "an important announcement."
The event is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the City of Calgary Emergency Operations Centre.
CTV Calgary will livestream the event.
No other information is available.
