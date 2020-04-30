CALGARY -- Calgary Emergency Management Agency officials have postponed their regular update on COVID-19 in the city on Thursday afternoon.

A rescheduled time for Thursday's announcement has not been confirmed.

CEMA Deputy Chief Sue Henry said during Tuesday's update that police and bylaw officers have started patrolling parks and pathways, looking for people not adhering to the physical distancing requirements.

Over last weekend, Henry said bylaw officers performed 362 patrols and 140 warnings were handed out. As well, three men were given $1,200 tickets for failing to follow the guidelines of staying at least two metres away from other people.

On Tuesday, Henry said the men were ticketed because they were "flagrantly ignoring the social distancing orders."

The trio dispute that however, saying they were eating burritos and listening to music in Lindsay Park, while sitting apart from each other when approached by bylaw officers. The men said there was no warning, and they were handed the tickets.

Bylaw officials have not responded to a request for comment.

There were 1,515 calls made to 311 about COVID-19 over last weekend, with 338 of those related to physical distancing concerns.

The city has declared a state of local emergency in response to the worldwide pandemic. That means all city-run facilities like rec centres and playgrounds are closed. Parks and pathways remain open but Calgarians are advised to stay at least two metres away from other people.