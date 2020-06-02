CALGARY -- With the number of cases of COVID-19 in Calgary going down and businesses beginning to reopen, Calgary Emergency Management Agency officials are scaling back regular updates to once per week, with the next one set for Thursday at 1 p.m.

The city remains in a state of local emergency.

A number of businesses have begun to reopen, including bars, restaurants, cafes, hair salons and barbershops, as part of the first phase of the economic relaunch.

On Monday, more businesses were allowed to begin reopening, including day camps and summer schools, with limits on capacity, along with places of worship and funeral services.

Bylaw officers continue to patrol parks and pathways and officials said no tickets were handed out last weekend, though 229 verbal warnings were issued.

Several businesses were also inspected and no tickets were issued.

City officials say the Cascades Recovery recycling facility is back to full operations following a COVID-19 outbreak there which reduced operations to 40 per cent.

That means blue carts will be collected and materials once again taken there.

Outdoor gatherings in Alberta can have a maximum of 50 people while indoor gatherings are limited to 15 people. As of Monday afternoon, there are 7,044 confirmed cases in the province, with 6,501 of those considered recovered. There are 53 people in hospital, with six of those in ICU. There have beem 143 deaths attributed to the virus.