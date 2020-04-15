CALGARY -- Calgary Emergency Management Agency Chief Tom Sampson and Mayor Naheed Nenshi are scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the city at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The city has declared a state of local emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and as a result, all city-run facilities like rec centres are closed. Playgrounds have also been closed, however parks and pathways remain open.

Gatherings of more than 15 people are not allowed.

Calgarians are encouraged to stay home whenever possible and remain at least two metres away from other people when out in public.

As of Tuesday afternoon the province has a total of 1,870 cases of the novel coronavirus and 914 are considered recovered.

Thirty-three people have died from COVID-19 so far in the Calgary zone.