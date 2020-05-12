CALGARY -- Calgary Emergency Management Agency officials will update on the response to COVID-19 in the city at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The regular update — which is being held on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons — comes as some businesses in Calgary prepare for the first phase of relaunching the economy, which is set to begin May 14.

While the province has released detailed guidelines for businesses, several say they will likely not be ready in time.

An online portal — dubbed ‘Biz Connect’ — lists policies and procedures businesses must follow to address COVID-19 concerns. Among the stage one sectors allowed to open are day homes, day camps, retail stores and salons.

Restaurants are also able to open for dine-in service as early as May 14, however there will be distancing of staff and patrons as well as restrictions on capacity.

As of Monday afternoon, there are 6,300 confirmed cases in Alberta, with 4,659 of those considered recovered. There have been 117 deaths attributed to the virus.

Also on Monday, the province announced anyone in the Calgary Zone, including asymptomatic people, can be tested between May 11 and 18, however asymptomatic tests will be limited to 1,000 per day.