CALGARY -- Mayor Naheed Nenshi and Calgary Emergency Management Agency Chief Tom Sampson are scheduled to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Monday to provide an update on the city's response to COVID-19.

As of Sunday afternoon, there are 661 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province and three deaths have been attributed to it. Fourteen people have been admitted to ICU.

There are 408 cases in the Calgary Zone.