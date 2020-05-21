CALGARY -- Calgary Emergency Management Agency Chief Tom Sampson and Mayor Naheed Nenshi are scheduled to give an update on the response to COVID-19 in Calgary at 1 p.m.

The update comes as bars, restaurants, cafes, hair salons and barbershops prepare, once more, to reopen in Calgary on May 25 — along with the City of Brooks in southern Alberta — due to high numbers of cases.

Nenshi said earlier this week that date isn't likely to change, however the province is expected to make a formal announcement on Friday.

"Our best understanding from the province is that it's not an aspirational date, so unless something really horrible happens in the next few days, that is the date you will actually see restaurants and hair salons opening," he said on Tuesday.

The maximum size for outdoor gatherings has been increased to 50 people, while indoor gatherings continue to be capped at 15 people.

Last week, the Alberta government announced a relaunch of many businesses throughout the province for Phase 1 of it's strategy. However, restaurants, pubs, cafes, hair salons and barbershops in Calgary and Brooks were left off the list.

Officials cited the large number of cases in both centres, but promised that as long as they weren't any more large outbreaks, they would reopen as scheduled on May 25.

According to the Alberta Health website, there are 729 active cases of COVID-19 in Calgary and 65 active cases in Brooks. Eighty-three people have died from the illness in Calgary while seven have died in Brooks.