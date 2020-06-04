CALGARY -- Calgary Emergency Management Agency officials will provide an update on the response to COVID-19 in the city at 1 p.m.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi and CEMA Deputy Chief Sue Henry are scheduled to speak at the regular update, which is now held once a week.

The briefing comes after several large rallies in recent days which have seen crowds of more than 1,000 march through downtown Calgary in support of Black Lives Matter and protests happening across North America following the death of George Floyd.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 7,076 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, with 6,587 of those considered recovered. There have been 145 deaths attributed to the virus.