CALGARY -- Calgary Emergency Management Agency Chief Tom Sampson and Mayor Naheed Nenshi are scheduled to provide an update on the city's response to COVID-19 at 1 p.m. Monday.

The update will be held at the city's emergency operations centre.

The City of Calgary declared a state of local emergency on March 15 in response to the global pandemic, which has since been renewed.

All city-run facilities are closed and all city events have been cancelled until June 30. Permits for events in city-run parks are also cancelled.

Parks and pathways remain open in Calgary, however playgrounds have been closed.

Calgarians are advised to stay home whenever possible and to remain at least two metres away from other people when in public.

As of Sunday afternoon, there are 1,250 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province and there have been 23 deaths attributed to the virus.