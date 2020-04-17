CALGARY -- Calgary Emergency Management Chief Tom Sampson and Mayor Naheed Nenshi will provide an update on the city's ongoing response to COVID-19 at 1 p.m.

The city has declared a state of local emergency in response to the global pandemic declared by the World Health Organziation. As a result, all city-run facilities are closed, inlcuding recreation centres and playgrounds.

Parks and pathways remains open, however Calgarians are encouraged to remain home when possible and remain at least two metres away from other people when in public. Gatherings are limited to less than 15 people.

Officials also encourage Calgarians to wear face masks when social distancing isn't possible.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are 2,158 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province and 50 deaths have been attributed to it.