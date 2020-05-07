CALGARY -- Calgary Emergency Management Agency officials will provide an update on the response to COVID-19 in Calgary at 5 p.m. Thursday.

CEMA Deputy Chief Sue Henry, Mayor Naheed Nenshi and city manager David Duckworth are scheduled to give the update.

On Wednesday, city officials announced up to 450 layoffs are expected at Calgary Transit due to a steep decline in ridership.

In a memo obtained by CTV Calgary, the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 583 confirmed the difficult news.

"Calgary Transit is cutting 17,000 hours of service per week effective May 25. That is about 1/3 of CTrain service and will come from conventional, community shuttle and LRT service," read the note from union president Mike Mahar.

"In total there will be almost 450 jobs lost. The City intends to begin formally notifying employees as of Thursday, but we have some concerns around how they’ve interpreted some of the redeployment language to that may delay things for a few days."