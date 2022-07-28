Cenovus CEO says inflation 'manageable' as company posts massive upswing in Q2 profit
Cenovus Energy Inc. chief executive Alex Pourbaix said Thursday that inflation has been "manageable'' for the energy company so far, but is something he is certainly keeping an eye on.
On a conference call with analysts, Pourbaix said inflation likely won't "meaningfully change" any of the company's investment decisions and plans over the coming year.
He noted that the oilsands part of the business in particular is not feeling the effects of inflation because of contractors on long-term contracts and materials that were procured far ahead of time.
"Most of our activities are really planned out and staged years in advance,'' he said.
He did say, however, that there is more pressure being felt on the conventional side of the business, namely on items like drilling and fracking rigs, drilling pipe casing and completion rigs.
"We're seeing escalation of costs up towards that 10 per cent range,'' he said on the call.
"My challenge to the team is always to try to find a way to eat inflation or make up for inflation. Some years we're able to do that ... next year might be a bit of a challenge.''
His comments come after the Calgary-based company posted a massive upswing in profit in its second quarter amid increased commodity prices and higher margins.
The Calgary-based oil producer had net earnings of $2.4 billion in the second quarter, or $1.23 per basic share, compared with $224 million or 11 cents per share a year earlier.
Revenue for the three months ended June 30 was $19.2 billion, up from $10.58 billion in the second quarter of 2021.
Total upstream production reached 761,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day, down from 765,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the prior year period, and total downstream throughput reached 457,300 barrels per day, down from 539,000 in the prior year period.
Pourbaix said the company executed on its commitment of returning 50 per cent of excess free funds flow to shareholders in the quarter.
He said the oil producer also maintained strong operational and financial performance during a period of significant planned turnarounds and maintenance.
"We're well positioned for even better performance in the second half of the year as our assets return to operating at normal rates across the portfolio,'' Pourbaix said in a statement Thursday.
Cenovus also updated its 2022 corporate guidance to reflect changes in the commodity price environment, the restart of the West White Rose Project, the Sunrise oilsands acquisition, accelerated upstream development activity and increased downstream operating costs.
The company increased total capital investments for the year by $400 million at the midpoint to an updated range of $3.3 billion to $3.7 billion.
It also updated its total upstream production guidance to between 780,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and 810,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, an increase of 15,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day at the midpoint.
Shares of Cenovus were up 30 cents, or 1.3 per cent, to $23.93 in early afternoon trading.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2022.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Gun buyback: Here's how much the feds are proposing to pay for banned firearms
The federal government has unveiled how much they are planning to pay gun owners for the banned firearms they turn over as part of the mandatory buyback program. CTVNews.ca outlines the pricing scheme the Liberals are proposing.
After pandemic pivots, where have Canadian workers gone?
Restaurants, airlines, schools and nursing homes are at the sharp end of a labour crunch that's afflicted employers all year long. Others, grappling with burnout in precarious or stressful work environments, simply walked away. So if workers are leaving their jobs, where are they going?
Service Ontario employees among 28 people charged after police bust major auto-theft organizations
More than 200 stolen cars have been recovered and 28 people have been charged, including an unspecified number of Service Ontario employees, in connection with the dismantling of three auto-theft based criminal organizations.
Hope and skepticism after Pope Francis leads reconciliation mass near Quebec City
Indigenous people are expressing a mixture of hope and skepticism after Pope Francis's Quebec City-area mass, with some saying they want to hear about the concrete steps that will follow the pontiff's historic apologies for residential schools.
BREAKING | Victims of deadly shooting spree in Langley, B.C., identified by investigators
The victims killed in a shooting spree in Langley, B.C., earlier this week have been identified by homicide investigators.
First World War: Canadian soldier identified more than 100 years after death
A Canadian soldier killed in battle during the First World War has been identified, more than a century later.
Police identify Saudi sisters found dead in Australian flat
Two Saudi sisters found dead in their Sydney apartment in 'unusual' circumstances last month have been identified by police, as authorities appealed for more information.
Canadian, Australian climbers die on Pakistan's K2, world's 2nd-highest mountain
An Australian and a Canadian mountain climber died last week in northern Pakistan while attempting to scale K2, the world's second-highest mountain, officials from the two countries said Thursday.
Mountie has 'impression' Liberal government interfered with N.S. mass shooting probe
A senior Mountie testified Thursday he believes political inference was behind RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki's determination to have police release details on the guns used in the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to offer vaccine to gay, bisexual, queer men at 'higher risk' of monkeypox exposure
Alberta is making a limited supply of vaccine available to gay, bisexual and queer men starting Friday to help them protect themselves from monkeypox.
-
Why some Albertans aren't yet seeing a rebate on their power bills
Though thousands of Albertans have received a $50 rebate on their most recent electricity bill, not all have.
-
Sexual assault charge laid against Edmonton man working at Spruce Grove massage therapy clinic
An Edmonton man has been charged after police received a report of a sexual assault that happened during a massage in Parkland County.
Vancouver
-
Medically assisted death 'needs to be a good choice, not a choice of last resort'
Several disabled people in B.C. and across Canada have raised concerns about changes to the rules around Medical Assistance in Dying, a process where a doctor or nurse practitioner can assist some individuals, at their request, in ending their lives.
-
Neighbours who helped push car off pedestrian say they'd feared someone would die in crash at Surrey crosswalk
People who live near the scene of a fatal crash this week said they'd felt it was just a matter of time before someone was killed while using the Surrey, B.C., crosswalk.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Victims of deadly shooting spree in Langley, B.C., identified by investigators
The victims killed in a shooting spree in Langley, B.C., earlier this week have been identified by homicide investigators.
Atlantic
-
Mountie has 'impression' Liberal government interfered with N.S. mass shooting probe
A senior Mountie testified Thursday he believes political inference was behind RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki's determination to have police release details on the guns used in the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
N.L. reports first probable case of monkeypox, N.S. clarifies report of cases
Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday reported its first probable case of monkeypox, a day after Nova Scotia's health minister said the province had identified its first couple of cases.
-
N.S. opens COVID-19 vaccine bookings for children under 5
Nova Scotians can now book a COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of five. The province opened vaccine bookings for children between the ages of six months and under five years on Thursday.
Vancouver Island
-
First hotel pitched for Victoria International Airport grounds
The Victoria International Airport is reviewing a pitch for a hotel on its property — which could bring more amenities to travellers and boost the airport authority's revenue base.
-
'Slap in the face': Salt Spring Island groups want B.C. speculation tax added to community
A coalition of Salt Spring Island community groups and businesses is calling on the B.C. government to add the community to its speculation and vacancy tax program.
-
Rare white raven makes debut at Vancouver Island wildlife centre
A Vancouver Island animal rescue group that's popular with visitors has become even more of a destination thanks to its newest ambassador, a rare white raven.
Toronto
-
'Nobody should have to live on this': ODSP recipients on calls to double payments
“When ODSP started in 1998, a person with disabilities would receive $930 a month, which would be around $1,467 adjusted for inflation today. The rates have not kept up with inflation though. Today, that same person receives $1,169," Dr. Talveer Mandur, a physician and member of Health Providers Against Poverty, said.
-
This is what Rogers Centre will look like after it undergoes $300-million renovation
For the first time in 33 years, the home of the Toronto Blue Jays will undergo a massive $300-million renovation that will see the city’s stadium transformed into a world-class ballpark.
-
Service Ontario employees among 28 people charged after police bust major auto-theft organizations
More than 200 stolen cars have been recovered and 28 people have been charged, including an unspecified number of Service Ontario employees, in connection with the dismantling of three auto-theft based criminal organizations.
Montreal
-
Hope and skepticism after Pope Francis leads reconciliation mass near Quebec City
Indigenous people are expressing a mixture of hope and skepticism after Pope Francis's Quebec City-area mass, with some saying they want to hear about the concrete steps that will follow the pontiff's historic apologies for residential schools.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Tornado warning issued for Lachute-Saint-Jerome
A tornado warning has been issued for a region northwest of Montreal Thursday afternoon.
-
Supreme Court refuses to hear appeal of Legault government's COVID-19 state of emergency
The Supreme Court of Canada has refused to hear the appeal of Stanislas Bricka, a lawyer from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que., who asked the courts to declare the renewal of the state of health emergency by the Francois Legault government invalid.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa firefighter died after 'advanced parachute maneuver' while skydiving, company says
An Ottawa firefighter who died in a skydiving accident in Arnprior, Ont. suffered fatal injuries 'during the landing process following an advanced parachute maneuver,' according to the skydiving company.
-
Here's how you can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Ottawa for children under the age of 5
Children under the age of five can roll up their sleeve and receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa today, as Ontario expands eligibility for the vaccine to the province's youngest.
-
Hope and skepticism after Pope Francis leads reconciliation mass near Quebec City
Indigenous people are expressing a mixture of hope and skepticism after Pope Francis's Quebec City-area mass, with some saying they want to hear about the concrete steps that will follow the pontiff's historic apologies for residential schools.
Kitchener
-
Two motorcycle riders injured after collision on major Kitchener road
Waterloo region police are investigating a collision in the area of Trussler Road.
-
Hit and run in Woodstock
Woodstock police are investigating a hit and run collision.
-
Another long-time Waterloo regional councillor not seeking re-election
After 28 years on Region of Waterloo council, Tom Galloway has announced he won't seek another term this October.
Saskatoon
-
Police in Saskatchewan hope a photo of a wallet will help crack a decades-old missing person case
More than four decades after he was last seen, police in Prince Albert, Sask. are hoping a photo of a wallet will help investigators learn what became of Robert Wiggins.
-
Here's what Sask. constituencies could look like for the next provincial election
Here are the proposed changes to Saskatchewan's constituency borders ahead of the next provincial election.
-
If you live in Saskatoon, a new online tool shows your hourly power and water usage trends to help budget
The City of Saskatoon is rolling out a new online tool that can show your power and usage trends down to the hour.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police charge Ottawa woman in grandparent scheme
A 20-year-old Ottawa woman has been charged for allegedly scamming a Sudbury senior out of $9,000 in a grandparent scheme and Sudbury police say they are concerned there may be more victims.
-
North Bay police release photo of vehicle related to armed home invasion
As part of its investigation into an armed home invasion this week, police in North Bay have released a photo of a vehicle they say may be connected to the crime.
-
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba sees spike in COVID-19 cases, ICU admissions
New data from the Manitoba government shows an increase in COVID-19 cases, ICU admissions and COVID-related deaths in the province.
-
13-year-old injured in shooting: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police dealt with a slew of calls Wednesday which included a gun call downtown, a shooting in William Whyte and an assault and robbery in Seven Oaks.
-
Nine years in the making: Winnipeg woman reunited with lost cat
Shocked and surprised is how Michelle Bombay felt when she received a message from the Winnipeg Humane Society that they had found her cat Eva. What blew her away was Eva had been missing for nine years.
Regina
-
Here's what Sask. constituencies could look like for the next provincial election
Here are the proposed changes to Saskatchewan's constituency borders ahead of the next provincial election.
-
Regina man charged in alleged sexual assault of a minor
A Regina man is facing charges following investigation into an alleged sexual assault of a minor.
-
Sask. food and beverage sales surpassing pre-pandemic levels: StatCan
Saskatchewan restaurants are enjoying a busy spring and summer with food and beverage sales rising above pre-pandemic levels, according to recent data from Statistics Canada.