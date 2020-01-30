CALGARY -- Cenovus Energy has announced it will commit $10 million per year for five years to build new homes inside First Nations and Metis communities closest to its oilsands operations in northern Alberta.

The new homes will be constructed in the following six communities near the Christina Lake and Foster Creek oilsands projects:

Beaver Lake Cree Nation

Chard Métis (Local 218)

Conklin Métis (Local 193)

Chipewyan Prairie Dene First Nation

Cold Lake First Nation

Heart Lake First Nation

"Investing in Indigenous communities near our operations and ensuring they share in the benefits of resource development has always been part of how we do business," said Alex Pourbaix, president & CEO of Cenovus in a statement released Thursday. "Today, we see an opportunity to step up and do more.

We can’t solve the Indigenous housing crisis by ourselves, but through this initiative, we have the opportunity to significantly improve the lives of many families currently living in overcrowded and unsafe conditions."

Officials say the five-year funding commitment could potentially be extended to 10 years if the program proves successful.

