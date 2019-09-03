Census data shows Calgary population grew by 18,367
Census data gathered for this city will be released Tuesday morning.
Published Tuesday, September 3, 2019 8:07AM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 3, 2019 10:18AM MDT
Calgary population grew by 18,367 between April 2018 and April of this year, to now sit at 1,285,711.
Mayor Naheed Nenshi revealed the number at a press conference Tuesday.
The community of Mahogany saw the largest growth with an increase of 1,948, followed by Legacy (+1,116) and Nolan Hill (+1,051).
In terms of pre-school age children, Evanston has the most at 2,398.
More to come ...