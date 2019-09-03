Calgary population grew by 18,367 between April 2018 and April of this year, to now sit at 1,285,711.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi revealed the number at a press conference Tuesday.

The community of Mahogany saw the largest growth with an increase of 1,948, followed by Legacy (+1,116) and Nolan Hill (+1,051).

In terms of pre-school age children, Evanston has the most at 2,398.

More to come ...