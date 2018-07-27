The new census numbers are out and once again Calgary is a city that continues to grow.

As of April 1, 2018; 1,267, 344 people call Calgary home and that’s an increase of

21,007 people from 2017.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi says about 11,588 of people moved to our city while the remaining 9,419 were born in Calgary over the last year.

Nenshi says that’s a significant turnaround from 2016 when over 6,000 people left Calgary when the price of oil fell.

The mayor says the City of Calgary does a census every year to help plan for the future.

“It helps us see where people are going, what neighbourhoods they’re moving into and out of, how the age demographic and gender demographic in those neighbourhoods are changing which allows us to plan for essential services Calgarians need every day like transportation, roads fire protection, police services you name it,” says Nenshi.

The mayor says the census data is very important whenever the City of Calgary applies for funding.

“We need to know exactly how many people particularly for federal and provincial programs that pay based on population,” says Nenshi. “So the cost of the census when we have population growth far and away pays for itself in those automatic grants that make a difference with population growth.”

School boards also use census data to help them with enrolment predictions, school decisions and transportation needs.

The northwest community of Panorama Hills is still Calgary’s most populous community but Nenshi says the Beltline is once again one of the fastest growing communities in Calgary and if current population trends continue may surpass Panorama Hills in a couple years.