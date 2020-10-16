CALGARY -- Government officials have renamed a hospital in Sundre, Alta. after the community's longest-serving mayor.

The Myron Thompson Health Centre was built in 1968 and serves as the hospital for Sundre and area communities. It has 24-hour emergency services, 14 acute care beds and 40 continuing care beds.

Thompson, who was born in Colorado, moved to the community located about 115 kilometres northwest of Calgary in 1968 and secured a job as principal of the local high school.

He was elected mayor in 1974, serving until 1980, and then elected as the member of Parliament for Wildrose in 1993. In 2008, he returned to the town of Sundre and served an additional three terms as town councillor.

"Throughout his life, Thompson contributed to countless charitable causes, including animal welfare and local historical preservation," the government says in a release. "Before passing away on Jan. 5, 2019, the Town of Sundre dedicated Myron Thompson Way, and established the Thompson Archives at the Sundre Museum, where he had volunteered for years."

Prior to coming to Alberta, Thompson also served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War, was a semi-professional basketball player and once tried out for the New York Yankees.