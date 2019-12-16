CALGARY -- Canada Post offices in central Alberta have become the targets of criminals, after two were broken into recently.

Sunday, December 8, at 4:30 a.m. someone broke into the Canada Post office in Erskine, Alberta, and stole cash as well as an undisclosed amount of stamps.

The thief didn't steal any packages or parcels from Erskine's post office, however, on the same date, Stettler RCMP were called to investigate a break-in at the Canada Post office in Botha, Alberta.

Packages, parcels and letters were stolen from the Botha location. There was no mention of stolen stamps, or missing money from the Botha location, however.

Stettler RCMP believe the crimes were committed by the same people.

Anyone with information regarding these break-ins is asked to contact the Stettler RCMP at 403-742-3382. Anonymous tipsters may share information through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-2322-8477, online at P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app.