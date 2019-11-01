CALGARY – The first weekend of November has arrived and, in addition to turning your clocks back Sunday morning, there's plenty to do in, and around, the city.

Central Library's First Birthday Celebration

The Calgary Public Library will mark the one year anniversary of the opening of the Central Library on Saturday, Nov. 2 with a day of family friendly activities including a round dance, buskers, art installations, story time with Mayor Nenshi, as well as giveaways. For a full schedule of events visit Calgary Library.

Calgary Hitmen host Bret 'The Hitman' Hart night Saturday, Sunday Funday

The WHL's Calgary Hitmen will face the Saskatoon Blades at the Scotiabank Saddledome Saturday night. Special $15 tickets are available for the 7 p.m. game and $5 from each ticket will benefit the Calgary Prostate Cancer Centre. The game will be followed by four wrestling matches as part of the Bret Hart tribute.

The Hitmen will also host the Edmonton Oil Kings Sunday afternoon as part of the team's Sunday Funday series. Face painters and balloon animals will be available on the concourse and the 2 p.m. game will be followed by a free family skate on the Saddledome ice.

For ticket information for either game visit Calgary Hitmen

#LoveYYCDay

Businesses, including restaurants and attractions, will be offering discounts on Saturday, Nov. 2 to celebrate all of the reasons for loving Calgary. For a complete list of offers visit Love YYC

Canadian Premier League Finals - Cavalry FC host Hamilton Forge FC in second leg of two-game series

The CPL North Star Shield will be at stake Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Spruce Meadows' ATCO Field when Cavalry FC hosts Forge FC. For ticket information visit Cavalry FC