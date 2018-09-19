Work has been completed on one of the historic lion statues from the Centre Street Bridge and the piece is now sitting in Rotary Park, north of Memorial Drive.

The city decided back in 2016 that one of the four 100-year-old lion statues from the bridge would undergo repairs before being set up inside the park so it can be enjoyed by the public in a much more accessible area.

Officials say they worked with experts from many different fields to move, repair and re-install the 13-ton statue at its present location.

Additional work in the park, including a new concrete base, improved pathways and more seating and landscaping has also been completed.

“It’s a lovely space for Calgarians to enjoy” says Jennifer Thompson, leader, public art, in a release. “We hope members of the community will come out to welcome the lion back to the area and pay tribute to this important cultural and historical artifact.”

All four of the lion statues, considered to be important artifacts of the city’s history, had to be moved from the bridge because traffic vibration was causing them to deteriorate.

One of the lions has been set up outside Calgary City Hall while the other two lions are still in storage.

A community event will be held on September 29 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. to officially welcome the piece to its new home.

More information can be found on the city’s website.