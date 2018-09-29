One of the four stone lions that once sat on the Centre Street Bridge over 100 years ago has now been installed in its new home.

The statue has been erected on a bluff in Rotary Park, overlooking the same bridge where it sat for the better part of a century.

All four of the iconic sculptures were removed from the bridge in 1999 after inspectors discovered that they were beginning to show their age and deteriorate because of weather and the constant vibration of the bridge.

The lions were fully restored and while one has already been put up outside the Municipal Building, public consultation recommended that one of the lions should be put in a public park.

Jennifer Thompson, leader of public art for the City of Calgary, says that residents wanted to have it be in a place where they could get right up close to the lion.

“That’s when it was determined that the best place for it was Rotary Park. It has such a connection to the community in Crescent Heights and Chinatown.”

She says that one of the things that the city is looking at in terms of public art is accessibility.

“This was something that we really heard about from Calgarians when we were doing public engagement on finding its new home. So, now, this brings us to where it is today.”

The event at Rotary Park was part of the Alberta Culture Days celebration. The two remaining lions are still in storage.