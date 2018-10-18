One of the biggest events in chuckwagon racing will be taking place on Calgary’s doorstep and it’s great news for the sport in the face of the struggling economy.

The World Finals for the World Professional Chuckwagon Association will be held at Century Downs Racetrack and Casino and many in the sport are hopeful that it will add to the excitement. They’re also counting on it to help out drivers, especially after many have had to pack it all in.

“The last four years have been tough on everybody, not just individual guys,” says driver Troy Dorchester. “The economy, all that and this is kind of a fresh breath for everybody.”

Dorchester says there have been a few younger guys and even some veterans sell out over the past year because of a lack of sponsorship.

Drivers feel the move to Century Downs will do wonders for the sport and really bring in the crowd.

“People love the sport. It’s the last Western heritage sport that started here in Alberta and it means the world to me,” Dorchester said.

Others say that Century Downs is the missing piece that will help the sport grow.

“We’ve been looking for something missing in that final aspect for the crowd to have a great finals. These guys are going to do it up right and with the help of us, it should be a great show,” said driver Kurt Bensmiller.

Driver Jason Glass says that Century Downs is a great location for chuckwagon racing in Alberta.

“It’s nice and close to Calgary, so it’s great for sponsors, fans and families. You can come out and watch the racing and you have a casino.”

He adds that the sport needed something new and different to boost things back up again.

“This is exactly what chuckwagon racing needed; someone else to come on board with a facility like this.”

As for how it compares to the Calgary Stampede, the biggest tournament of them all, drivers say it’s difficult to do.

“I’ll tell you what. In five years from now, this could be the future of wagon racing,” said Dorchester.

The five-day tournament is scheduled for August 21 to 25 and the purse is expected to be over $100,000.

(With files from Glenn Campbell)