Fire officials have determined that a four-alarm fire that ripped through a large condo building in Inglewood in late May was caused by the improper disposal of a cigarette.

Firefighters were called to the 1400 block of 17 Street S.E. at about 1:30 a.m. on May 30 for reports of a fire.

Crews immediately called for more resources when they arrived due to the intense amount of smoke and flames coming from the roof.

About 200 people were forced out of the building’s 128 units and once crews managed to extinguish the blaze, they found six units had sustained extensive damage while a number of others suffered smoke and water damage.

Now, after speaking with a number of residents of the building, the CFD says that the fire started on the back deck of one of the units, when someone placed a smouldering cigarette into a planter hours before.

Travis Thiessen, acting Fire Investigation Coordinator with the CFD says that fires that break out in planters on back decks are much more dangerous because residents don’t have the advantage of smoke alarms to warn them about danger.

“We need to remind all Calgarians to never dispose of smoking materials in planters or plastic containers, and to use caution when using outdoor open flames, including barbeques and backyard fire pits.”

Thiessen says that when officials speak to individuals who have been found to have accidentally started the fires, they say they thought the planter was merely filled with dirt.

“It’s not: these are flammable materials that can smolder for hours then ignite the rest of your deck and house.”

He adds that it has been an extreme year for smoking-related fires in the City of Calgary, where 17 of the 53 building fires in May and June have been attributed to smoking.

The amount in property damages from the fires in those two months has also been staggering, with $10.9M in May and $6.9M in June.

In order to prevent fires, particularly those sparked by smouldering cigarette butts, fire officials have the following tips:

use a deep, wide, sturdy metal container with a lid, filled partway with sand or water

empty receptacles regularly

ensure they are out by dousing them with water before putting waste into the trash

do not store fuel, firewood or yard waste next to your home

check your smoke alarms and replace them every 10 years

use a spark guard on outdoor fire pits and observe the rules on outdoor fires

call 911 to report a fire

More information about fire prevention and fire safety can be found online.