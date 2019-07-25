A man suffered cuts and bruises and his dog required a stretcher after the two were unable to exit from a heavily-wooded area in a southwest neighbourhood.

Members of the Calgary Fire Department's High-Angle Rescue Team were deployed to a ravine along Patterson Boulevard S.W., in the community of Patterson, at around 10 p.m. Wednesday following reports a dog and its owner were stuck.

Officials say the two had been out for a walk when the dog got loose and the owner followed it into the treed ravine.

Firefighters repelled into the ravine and retrieved the pair, with the dog being brought out on a stretcher.

"We got really lucky," recounted Captain Roger Smith of the CFD High Angle Rescue team. "It was difficult searching in the dark. We had some assistance from HAWCS which was beneficial because they could light up the area so it assisted trying to find him."

EMS responded to the scene, and firefighters conduct the rescue under the advisement of a veterinarian, but neither the dog nor its owner required additional medical attention.