With corrective measures taken, the licence of a Calgary milk processor that had been suspended by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has been reinstated.

A letter from CFIA was issued to Mother Dairy, located on 47th Street N.E., on July 19 advising the company's Safe Food for Canadians Licence, which was suspended in May, is now reinstated and they can resume operations.

There was no food recall associated with the suspension.

According to its website, some of the products the company produces include paneer (Indian cottage cheese), desi ghee (clarified butter), whipped butter, plain yogurt (Punjabi dahi), and lassi (sweet and salted).