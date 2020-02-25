CALGARY -- Randy Ambrosie visited with over 400 fans and met with Stampeder executives to share ideas in efforts in how to grow the CFL in 2020 Tuesday.

“One thing that I believe strongly is we have to make the outreach, we have to go out in the Canadian communities from coast to coast to coast to invite people to be fans of our league,” said Ambrosie, who is on a listening tour of the fans in various CFL cities.

Ambrosie likes the direction of the league, which continues to be strongest in its prairie markets of Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg and Regina, does well in small eastern markets like Ottawa and Hamilton, but struggles in larger markets like Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.

“Bottom line is we are moving our league forward," Ambrosie said. "We have ambitious plans to be the biggest global football league in the world.”

One topic of conversation was the aging demographic of CFL fans, which was raised by Dave Shaw, who has been a Stamps season ticket holder since 1972.

"The saddest thing is there's two kids here under 40, I bet," Shaw said. "I'm 62. Everybody here is older."

Ambrosie said the greying of the CFL fan is a topic of conversation with every franchise, and pointed out that a number of teams are drawing a younger demographic, in cities like Ottawa, in part due to "stadium design and layout."

He said he hopes that the Stampeders will get a new stadium.

"I think Calgary needs a new stadium," Ambrosie said. "I'd love to see this happen. This is one of Canada's greatest cities, and I'd love for everyone to get this (subject) to the table, and figure it out."

His tour continues to Winnipeg.

With files from Glenn Campbell