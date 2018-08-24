A 34-year-old Lethbridge man has been charged after allegedly swinging chairs, shouting at citizens and disrobing during a Friday morning pancake breakfast.

Police responded to a parking lot in the 300 block of 10 Street South at approximately 6:30 a.m. following multiple reports stating a man, who appeared to be under the influence of drugs, was disrupting a gathering. The man had allegedly removed most of his clothes, thrown chairs and yelled at the volunteers and patrons of the pancake breakfast.

The suspect appeared calm when interacting with the first officer on scene but became aggressive when a second officer arrived. The man allegedly grabbed a chair and attempted to strike one of the officers and the officer responded by deploying an electroshock weapon. The suspect continued to resist and he was tasered two more times before officers were able to take him into custody.

The suspect was transported to hospital for observation.

As a result of Friday morning’s incident, Tyler James Robbins, 34, has been charged with mischief and assaulting a peace officer with a weapon. Robbins is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, September 26.