Champion Tour golfers get early tee times to beat the wind in Friday's opening round of Shaw Charity Classic
The Shaw Charity Classic got off to an earlier start than planned Friday.
A weather forecast that predicted high winds for the afternoon resulted in organizers sending golfers off in threesomes from both the first and 10th holes beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Some bold-faced Canadian names had a few magical moments Friday, including former Calgary resident Stephen Ames, who drained a birdie on the 11th hole to get to three under. Ames stumbled a bit, but still finished the day at one under.
Former Masters champ Mike Weir made four birdies on the back nine, including one at the 18th hole, to roll in at three under for the day.
Mike Weir is in Calgary preparing to play the Shaw Charity Classic.
Other prominent players include another former Masters champ, Freddie Couples, who drained a birdie on 18 to finish the day at two under.
The leader after one round was Tim Petrovic who shot an-eight under par score of 62.
FIRST SHAW CLASSIC
Meanwhile, major winner Stewart Cink is making his first appearance at the Shaw Charity Classic.
It's his first year competing on the Champions Tour, which he's mixing with events on the regular PGA Tour.
Cink arrived in Calgary earlier this week in order to take a mini-holiday trip to the mountains, where he went on a hike at Lake Louise with his wife Lisa.
As it turned out, playing tourist at Banff meant the former British Open champ was just another American guy with his wife trying to get some good Instagram material in the mountains.
"We did the shuttle bus thing," Cink said. "You know – just like everybody else. Parked at the ski resort, and we did the shuttle bus over to Lake Louise, and we hiked Lake Agnus and the Little Beehive, so we got a couple of thousand feet elevation and some beautiful pictures and we took the bus over to Moraine Lake too.
"So we did all the tourist hotspots up there," Cink added.
On the course, Cink has a lot of work to do: he shot a one over 71 Friday.
Golfers teed off at 10:25 a.m. Saturday. The weather forecast is for a high of 17 degrees, with partly cloudy skies.
It's Family Day at the Shaw Charity Classic.
With files from Glenn Campbell
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Firefighters are risking their lives on the frontlines. Here are some of their stories
This year's fire season has been unlike any other, and the stress from fighting wildfires can be both mentally and physically taxing. Here's what it's like to be a firefighter on the frontlines.
Fire crews fight to control blaze near Yellowknife as last remaining residents urged to leave
The mayor of Yellowknife is urging the city's last remaining residents to leave for safer areas, stressing that while a nearby fire has not touched the territorial capital, it is still not safe for people to return or stick around.
No new evacuation orders overnight, but thousands still displaced in B.C.'s Okanagan
Evacuation alerts expanded on both sides of Okanagan Lake overnight, but there were no new orders for Kelowna or West Kelowna residents to flee the flames of encroaching wildfires.
Russian missile attack kills 7 in northern Ukrainian city as Zelenskyy visits NATO candidate Sweden
A Russian missile attack in the centre of a northern Ukrainian city on Saturday killed seven people and wounded over a hundred others, including children, Ukrainian officials said.
Hurricane Hilary threatens 'catastrophic and life-threatening' flooding in Mexico and California
Hurricane Hilary headed for Mexico's Baja California Saturday as the U.S, National Hurricane Center predicted 'catastrophic and life-threatening flooding' for the peninsula and for the southwestern United States, where it is forecast to make land as a tropical storm on Sunday.
B.C. government declares province-wide state of emergency over wildfire situation
The B.C. government has declared a province-wide state of emergency due to the growing number of aggressive wildfires threatening communities.
'Just like a war zone': Yellowknife residents describe evacuation route, community support
Yellowknife residents describe scorched scenes and community support as they flee their city due to the threat of wildfires.
Federal underfunding of Indigenous housing leads to years-long wait-lists, frustration
Canada's housing shortage has become a major issue in federal politics as people struggle to afford home prices and rent. But in some Indigenous communities, inadequate housing is nothing new.
'Everyone should leave tonight': Over 19,000 residents flee Yellowknife as wildfires approach
Amid evacuation orders, the mayor of Yellowknife is urging non-essential workers to leave by Friday night as wildfires remain 15 km northwest of the city’s boundaries.
Edmonton
-
'Everyone should leave tonight': Over 19,000 residents flee Yellowknife as wildfires approach
Amid evacuation orders, the mayor of Yellowknife is urging non-essential workers to leave by Friday night as wildfires remain 15 km northwest of the city’s boundaries.
-
B.C. government declares province-wide state of emergency over wildfire situation
The B.C. government has declared a province-wide state of emergency due to the growing number of aggressive wildfires threatening communities.
-
Russian missile attack kills 7 in northern Ukrainian city as Zelenskyy visits NATO candidate Sweden
A Russian missile attack in the centre of a northern Ukrainian city on Saturday killed seven people and wounded over a hundred others, including children, Ukrainian officials said.
Vancouver
-
No new evacuation orders overnight, but thousands still displaced in B.C.'s Okanagan
Evacuation alerts expanded on both sides of Okanagan Lake overnight, but there were no new orders for Kelowna or West Kelowna residents to flee the flames of encroaching wildfires.
-
Hundreds of care home patients relocated due to Kelowna-area wildfires
Hundreds of patients from care homes in the Kelowna area are being relocated due to the devastating wildfires burning in the region.
-
B.C. government declares province-wide state of emergency over wildfire situation
The B.C. government has declared a province-wide state of emergency due to the growing number of aggressive wildfires threatening communities.
Atlantic
-
Some Maritimers forced to leave Yellowknife as wildfires burn
Among those fleeing fires in the Northwest Territories are Maritimers who live up north.
-
N.S. health officials unable to determine source of legionnaires' disease outbreak
Nova Scotia health officials say they have been unable to determine the source of bacteria that caused a recent outbreak of legionnaires' disease in the New Glasgow, N.S., area.
-
“It seems to be getting better and better every year”: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Saint John hold 18th annual Big Book Sale
The event brings in over $20,000 for the non-profit organization, making it one of the most important fundraisers each year.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island fire crews help battle flames in Kelowna
As flames ravage the Kelowna area, forcing thousands to flee and destroying dozens of homes and counting, fire crews from Vancouver Island are rushing to help.
-
B.C. government declares province-wide state of emergency over wildfire situation
The B.C. government has declared a province-wide state of emergency due to the growing number of aggressive wildfires threatening communities.
-
Wildfire smoke to reach Vancouver Island this weekend
Smoke from multiple wildfires is expected to blanket Vancouver Island this weekend, leading to decreasing air quality in the region.
Toronto
-
The rudest and most polite cities in Canada are both in Ontario
The rudest and most polite city in Canada are both located in Ontario, according to an unofficial survey.
-
Will Bo Bichette return to the Toronto Blue Jays' roster today?
After nearly three weeks injured, all-star shortstop Bo Bichette could return to the Toronto Blue Jays’ active roster for Saturday’s game.
-
This is why a fake referee is handing out yellow and red cards to Toronto drivers
Most drivers get handed a ticket from a police officer when they break traffic rules, but some in Toronto are now being handed yellow or red cards by a fake soccer referee for their driving behaviour.
Montreal
-
Inexperienced teachers should start in kindergarten where it's 'less demanding': Que. education minister
A Quebec kindergarten teacher says the education minister is out of touch with the realities of her profession after he said in a recent radio interview that her work was "less demanding" than other teaching jobs.
-
Cirque du Soleil show cut short after two performers injured in fall
A Cirque du Soleil show in Montreal was cut short Friday night after two performers were injured onstage. A spokesperson for the circus said the pair were performing a 'human cradle act,' when one performer hangs by their knees from a rectangular frame while swinging and catching another performer by the arms.
-
Driver ejected from vehicle after fatal swerve in Saguenay, Que.
A driver died after veering off the road Saturday morning in Jonquière, Saguenay.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Fire damages townhomes in Ottawa's Greenboro neighbourhood
Emergency crews responded to a call for a fire on Somero Private, in the Greenboro East neighbourhood, Saturday morning.
-
Man killed in overnight shooting in Ottawa's southeast end
Emergency crews responded to a call for a shooting in the 4000 block of Farmers Way at approximately 3:45 a.m. Saturday.
-
Driver stopped for speeding on Hwy. 416 had two unbuckled children in the backseat
Ontario Provincail Police stopped the driver of a vehicle for speeding 143 km/h on Highway 416 in North Grenville
Kitchener
-
Accused in University of Waterloo stabbing appears in court
The man charged in a stabbing attack at the University of Waterloo appeared in court in-person Friday.
-
New drug-testing device now in use in Kitchener
A new drug-testing device in Kitchener is giving decision-making power to people who use unregulated drugs.
-
'It was time': Popular butcher shop in Brantford, Ont., closes its doors after 70 years of operation
A family-owned butcher shop in Brantford has closed its doors after 70 years of operation.
Saskatoon
-
'I used to cry every night': Sask. survivors renew calls to declare home a residential school
Former residents of a Northern Saskatchewan children’s home have renewed calls to declare it a residential school site.
-
Saskatoon couple witnesses Hawaii wildfire
A Saskatoon couple spent more than 40 hours on the side of a road in Hawaii as a deadly wildfire raged in the distance.
-
'Just like a war zone': Yellowknife residents describe evacuation route, community support
Yellowknife residents describe scorched scenes and community support as they flee their city due to the threat of wildfires.
Northern Ontario
-
Two Ont. men fined $3K each for illegally shot moose calf
Two men, one from Sudbury and another from southern Ontario, are facing stiff penalties after pleading guilty to a hunting scheme involving an illegally killed moose calf last fall.
-
Firefighters are risking their lives on the frontlines. Here are some of their stories
This year's fire season has been unlike any other, and the stress from fighting wildfires can be both mentally and physically taxing. Here's what it's like to be a firefighter on the frontlines.
-
Flooding continues in Iroquois Falls
It has been more than two months since water levels at Nellie Lake reached unprecedented levels – overtaking people’s shorelines and causing property damage.
Winnipeg
-
Yellowknife wildfire evacuees arrive in Manitoba
Evacuees from the Northwest Territories have begun arriving in Winnipeg as their northern homes remain under a state of emergency.
-
Woman dies in single-vehicle rollover: RCMP
A woman from Pine Creek First Nation is dead after a single-vehicle rollover Friday afternoon.
-
Man with Manitoba connection identified as cold case murder victim in Florida 26 years later
A man believed to be connected to Manitoba has been identified as the victim of a 26-year-old homicide cold case in Florida.
Regina
-
Sask. government rejects use of electronic vote counting machines in 2024 general election
Despite a successful test run in the most recent byelections, the Saskatchewan government has shot down any idea of using electronic vote counting machines in the next provincial election.
-
'Just like a war zone': Yellowknife residents describe evacuation route, community support
Yellowknife residents describe scorched scenes and community support as they flee their city due to the threat of wildfires.
-
'I used to cry every night': Sask. survivors renew calls to declare home a residential school
Former residents of a Northern Saskatchewan children’s home have renewed calls to declare it a residential school site.