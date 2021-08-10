CALGARY -- This year's Shaw Charity Classic will have a different look to it. In the past, this tournament was one of the most well attended with thousand of golf fans lining the fairways over the Labour Day weekend each year to cheer on an elite lineup while raising millions of dollars for local charities.

This year however, thanks to social distancing protocols, the tournament will only be allowed to have 2,000 fans per day.

Mike Weir is a Canadian golf legend, but he's also a rookie on the Champions Tour so this will be the first time he tees it up at the Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, starting Friday.

The 2003 Masters champ said even though there will be fewer fans in attendance than in past years, he's still looking forward to playing in Calgary.

"I've heard great things from the guys. Unfortunately we missed last year but it's good to be back this year and I'm excited to get out on the course and play it," the 51-year-old said.

"I've heard great things about the course as well. It's good to be back home, it's been two years since I've crossed the border."

Weir and the rest of the field will play in a couple of Charity Pro-Ams on Wednesday and Thursday, then tee it up for real on Friday.

On Tuesday, the Champions Tour rookie was at Cottonwood Golf and Country Club putting on a clinic for some junior golfers.

Weir said it's important to give back to the younger generation and he says the key to these clinics is to make sure the kids have fun.

"You know as you get older you start working on things if you want to get good at this game but it's good to work on fundamentals," Weir said.

"Just your basic grip and set up and posture and how to aim a little bit and then let them have fun and go on their way."

THRILLING FOR KIDS

For kids like Turner Scheurerman it was a thrill to learn from a Master Champ.

"Pretty good and I'm glad he's the champion because I'm pretty sure back in 2003 Tiger Woods might have been the champion," he laughed.

On top of the clinic from Weir, the kids also got free golf clubs from Golf Town and a free junior membership from Cottonwood.

Junior golfer Olivia Streetyn had two words to describe that.

"Super cool."

It's also been a super cool year for Weir in his maiden voyage on the PGA Tour Champions. In May he picked up his first win at the Insperity Invitational in Woodlands, Texas. He also has four second-place finishes, including a runner up at the U.S. Senior Open.

Weir is happy where his game is at but admits playing on the senior tour was an adjustment, starting with the 54 hold format, which is 18 short of the PGA Tour's usual 72.

"Three rounds is different, it's a sprint right out of the gate," he said.

"You have to get off to good starts and I've struggled with that a little bit but the last few events, I've gotten off to some better starts and obviously got a win and better tournaments under my belt so it's taken a little bit of time but I'm feeling pretty comfortable out there."