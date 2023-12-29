Chance of rain, snow mix as Calgary rings in the new year

We need the moisture – but the timing looks like a rain/snow mix could begin just before the ball drops to ring in the new year.

Before we get into all the new year details, let’s start with Saturday.

Expect mainly cloudy skies and a bit of a chillier morning than we have been used to this week. It will feel closer to -4 as the sun rises just after 8:30 a.m.

In the afternoon, expect a high of 5C.

Calgary weather day planner for Dec. 30, 2023.

New Year’s Eve day will be a toasty one because of a warm front swiping through. It will carry our temperatures to at least 8C.

After 10 p.m. on Sunday, we will get a decent chance of precipitation. It will likely start as a rain/snow mix closer to the midnight hour.

So, be prepared for some wintery weather on your way home if you are heading out to ring in 2024.

Calgary weather futurecast for Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

Snow will continue through Monday, but it doesn’t look like it will be huge amounts with this system. Most likely one to three centimetres for Calgary throughout late Sunday to Monday morning.

Calgary snowfall forecast for Jan. 1, 2024.

Expect relatively cooler temperatures after the snow swipes through for the first week of January, but remaining above the normal mark of -3C.

After taking a peek at the longer-range trend, it looks like a significant temperature drop will arrive in the second week of January when daytime highs could be as cold as the minus double digits.

Calgary five-day forecast for Dec. 30-Jan 3.

Our weather team will keep you posted. Happy New Year everyone!