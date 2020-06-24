CALGARY -- RCMP say a 33-year-old Siksika Nation woman has been charged for a suspicious death that occurred Monday afternoon.

Gleichen RCMP arrested Rebecca Ann Yvette Raweater on Tuesday. She is charged with manslaughter in the death of Danny Junior Eagle Child, 53.

Police were first called to investigate after a reported assault near Main Street and Fourth Avenue in Gleichen at about 5 p.m. June 22.

Eagle Child was found at the scene and pronounced dead a short time later.

There are no details as to the circumstance of the incident.

Raweater has been remanded into custody and is expected in Siksika Nation provincial court on July 2.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help raise money for Eagle Child's funeral costs.

The hamlet of Gleichen is located approximately an hour east of Calgary.