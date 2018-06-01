Calgary police are looking for a man charged with the murder of a 24-year-old man who died after an altercation on 15 Avenue S.E. on Sunday.

A man in his 20s was found in medical distress at about 2:00 a.m. on Sunday in the 200 block of 15 Avenue S.E.

The victim, identified as 24-year-old Craig Cutter, was taken to hospital where he later died.

Investigators originally thought that the man was injured in a nearby altercation involving at least 10 people but have since found that incident to be unrelated.

Police say the man was actually hurt in a separate fight in the area and believe the victim was stabbed.

Homicide detectives have since charged Kyle Stanley James Bearhat with one count of manslaughter.

Bearhat is being sought by police and is described as:

Indigenous

170 cm

average build

brown eyes

black hair

distinctive scar on his left cheek

Anyone with information on Bearhat’s whereabouts or the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org