A 38-year-old man is facing an assault charge in connection to an attack on another man at a home in the Dover area at the end of August.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 100 block of Dovertree Place S.E. at about 7:45 a.m. on August 30 for a check on welfare and found a man in medical distress.

The man was taken to hospital in life threatening condition and he has since been upgraded to stable.

Adrian Joseph Sebastian Graves, 38, of Calgary, is charged with one count of aggravated assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, September 10, 2018.