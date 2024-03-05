CALGARY
Calgary

    • Charge laid in Stoney Nakoda murder

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
    A Stoney Nakoda woman has been charged with murder in a death on the First Nation last year.

    Officers were called to a home for reports of a disturbance around 7 a.m. on Sept. 8, 2023.

    Police arrived to find 55-year-old Donald Nepoose, of Stoney Nakoda, dead.

    An autopsy confirmed his death was a homicide.

    On Tuesday, RCMP announced 48-year-old Cynthia Dixon was charged with second-degree murder.

    Dixon remains in custody with a court appearance scheduled for March 5.

