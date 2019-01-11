

CTV Calgary Staff





A charge that was laid against a Ponoka woman in connection to a threat made over a nudist swim at a Calgary public swimming pool last year has been withdrawn.

On January 8, police were notified about a threat to the Southland Leisure Centre that was linked to a nude swimming event at the facility.

The original event was cancelled after a risk assessment was conducted by corporate security and Calgary police and a charge of uttering threats was laid against Arie Christine Guthrie.

Guthrie, 27, went through the alternative measures program. She completed counselling, ten hours of community service and wrote a letter of apology and the charge was withdrawn by the Crown.