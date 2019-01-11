CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Charge withdrawn against woman accused of uttering threat following nude swimming event
A naturist swim at the Southland Leisure Centre that was booked for January 14, 2018 was cancelled over safety concerns. (File photo)
Published Friday, January 11, 2019
A charge that was laid against a Ponoka woman in connection to a threat made over a nudist swim at a Calgary public swimming pool last year has been withdrawn.
On January 8, police were notified about a threat to the Southland Leisure Centre that was linked to a nude swimming event at the facility.
The original event was cancelled after a risk assessment was conducted by corporate security and Calgary police and a charge of uttering threats was laid against Arie Christine Guthrie.
Guthrie, 27, went through the alternative measures program. She completed counselling, ten hours of community service and wrote a letter of apology and the charge was withdrawn by the Crown.