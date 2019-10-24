LETHBRIDGE -- Lethbridge police have filed multiple charges against a 40-year-old man in connection with a number of recent incidents, including an assault, kidnapping, attempted carjacking and robbery.

Cory Ray Williams of Lethbridge has been charged in conjunction with an Oct. 20 assault with a machete, an Oct. 20 assault, carjacking, kidnapping and robbery, an Oct. 22 attempted carjacking with two different knives, and an Oct. 23 assault and robbery of a woman who was thrown to the ground and forced to surrender her cellphone.

The description of the assailant was the same in all the incidents, and over the course of the investigation, he was identified by the police.

On Oct. 23, police located the suspect at a north Lethbridge home, and arrested him without incident.

A search warrant was executed, at which time police discovered a number of items that were evidence of the offences, including a set of keys to a van that was abandoned in Fort Macleod following the Oct. 20 carjacking.

Williams was charged with kidnapping, two counts of assault with a weapon, flight from police, uttering threats, dangerous driving, robbery, attempted kidnapping, break and enter and commit theft of motor vehicle, and attempted robbery.

Williams was remanded in custody. He’s scheduled to appear in court Oct. 31.