CALGARY -- More than a dozen charges under Alberta's Occupational Health and Safety Act, laid in connection with the death of a worker in 2018, have been dismissed.

Scott Forsyth, 41, was working for Taurus Natural Inc., a Cardston-based livestock feed company, in January 2018.

He was operating a dry mineral mixing hopper when the machine became clogged, so he climbed inside to attempt to fix it. The mixer was turned on and Forsyth died as a result.

Following an investigation, the company was charged with 14 offences including failing to ensure workers were properly trained.

However, all the charges were dismissed following a hearing in Lethbridge provincial court.

Forsyth leaves behind a wife and large extended family.