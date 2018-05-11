

CTV Calgary Staff





A former Calgary police officer who was charged after he was accused of harassing a woman and her boyfriend during a traffic stop has been cleared of criminal charges.

A man and a woman filed a harassment complaint against Denis McHugh following an incident outside a Calgary home in January of 2016.

He was charged with a number of offences including kidnapping, obstruction of justice, break and enter, breach of the peace, fraudulently obtaining a computer service, and breach of trust.

McHugh’s trial was scheduled for this week but the Crown said there wasn’t enough evidence to go ahead and all seven charges were stayed against him.