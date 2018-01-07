Calgary police say as many as four people are facing charges in connection with a series of carjackings that targeted victims all over the city on Saturday.

The first incident took place at a northwest intersection at about 5:30 a.m. after a man was approached by a pair of armed suspects and forced out of his vehicle.

The suspects fled the initial scene but were caught by police a few hours later near the SAIT campus, but that wasn't the end of the work for police officers.

Another carjacking took place on Saturday at about noon at two separate intersections on 37 Street.

"We had two separate incidents that occurred in the area of 37 Street and 17 Avenue and 37 Street and Bow Trail with a male acting out erratically, running around in traffic, kicking vehicles and ultimately ended up trashing the inside of a Esso gas station," said CPS Staff Sergeant Rob Anderson.

Approximately an hour after that incident, a woman was in her car when it's believed the same suspect jumped into the passenger seat and began to assault her.

Anderson says the man forced her to drive him a short distance until he finally got out and was subsequently arrested by a number of police officers.

"They were forced to physically restrain him until such time as paramedics arrived and were able to chemically restrain him and transport him to the hospital."

The woman was treated at the scene by EMS for minor injuries.

The third and most recent carjacking involved an attack on a couple in their 60s.

Anderson says the couple was leaving a business near Sunridge mall and heading to their vehicle when they were approached by a male suspect.

"He physically grabbed the keys away from the gentleman. A fight ensued where the victim in that was assaulted by the offender. The offender jumped into the vehicle in an attempt to flee and ran over the female victim causing serious but non-life threatening injuries."

The woman was taken to hospital but she is expected to recover.

Anderson says that officers weren't able to find the suspect at that scene, but tips from the public led them to West Hills Mall.

"With the public's assistance, we were able to locate the vehicle there and conduct a coordinated response involving the helicopter, canine units and patrol units to follow that offender out just west of the city on Highway 8 where he was able to be apprehended without any further violence."

He says that it's very unusual and remarkable to have three separate carjackings in one day in Calgary.

"The level of risk to the public is significant with that. Some of the factors that we're seeing that are contributing to that are the use of hard drugs such as methamphetamine and fentanyl seem to be common denominators. Also, in a great number of these vehicles, as we referenced this morning and as Chief Chaffin spoke to last week, we are regularly seeing firearms in these vehicles too."

Anderson says the investigation into the motives of each of the carjackings is still ongoing and they haven't confirmed that drugs are related, but they saw a lot of the typical behaviour consistent with someone being on drugs.

"Irrational behaviour, very violent and aggressive in dealing with us. I think those are all signs of drug use but as far as people admitting to us or confessing, they haven't done that."

Some say the carjackings are unfortunate to hear about in the City of Calgary.

"I'm glad everybody's okay," said Bill Robinson. "We had our car broken into two days ago, so you should just lock up your stuff."

He says someone had also punctured one of his tires while he was waiting at a stop light.

"I do tend to look around a bit but if this is something that's happening every day, it's a different situation than something that's a one-off."

Another man says the fact that three carjackings took place in one day is a bit crazy.

"That's not a crime you hear about a lot in Calgary so hopefully it's not a trend that's going to continue," said Alan Roessel.

The identities of the four suspects have not been released.